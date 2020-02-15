Region was again named a ‘top performer’ — NYS award to provide support to 93 projects

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Dec. held 19 the ninth Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) round of awards program in Albany.

Central New York was again named a ‘top performer’ and will receive $86.2 million economic and community development funding to support 93 projects.

One reason Central New York is and has been good about receiving a substantial allocation as a top performer is that the region as a whole has worked together very cooperatively in terms of developing strategies that can be effectively implemented. This has resulted in a cumulative total of $766 million being awarded to CNY projects over nine rounds.

The Central New York Region is comprised of the Syracuse metropolitan area and the counties of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego.

Oswego County received funding for 11 projects, representing $4,333,795 in grants and $19,827,931 in total project costs.

Below are the descriptions of those projects.

• Construction Design and Management, Inc. will develop a 9,000-sq.-ft. building on the former Nestle site on Fay Street in Fulton. The property will be leased by the Charter Communications Tech Ops Division which will locate its business to Fulton. The move will enable Charter Communications to be more centralized within their demographic service radius, thereby minimizing driving time for the technicians and increasing operational efficiency. They have been awarded $282,000 for this $1,410,000 project through an Empire State Development (ESD) grant. The project will create/retain 35 jobs.

• The County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency will redevelop the former Nestle site, in the city of Fulton, into the Manufacturing Start-Up Facility. The facility will provide 30,000 square feet of world class manufacturing space for innovative small manufacturing and research and development companies with strong growth potential. This will help create new jobs and investment in an economically distressed community. They have been awarded $850,000 for this $4,250,000 project through an ESD grant. The project will create/retain 30 jobs.

• Lydall Performance Materials, Inc. will recommission an idled part of its existing Volney factory to manufacture materials used in the global flooring manufacturing industry. The project involves machinery and equipment, site infrastructure, building improvements, and related systems. The recommission line will create new jobs and retain the company’s statewide workforce. They have been awarded $700,000 for this $3.5 million project through and ESD grant. The project will create/retain 12 jobs.

• Oswego County will winterize the historic main lodge at Camp Hollis for four-season use. They have been awarded $229,000 for this $317,500 project through a parks grant.

• Oswego County will implement a shared public safety records management system for multiple police departments within the county. The shared service initiative will increase cohesive efforts and uniformity in reporting and related processes for the county Sheriff’s Department and local partner police departments. Sharing the implementation and utilization of the new software will realize a sizeable cost savings to each agency and induce long-term operational efficiencies. They have been awarded $576,545 for this $1,307,901 project through a Department of State grant.

• The Port of Oswego Authority will perform a feasibility study to assess the possible construction of an entertainment venue that will provide a recreational and tourism draw for the region. The proposed project will have integrated water access, state barge canal access, along with road access. Economic factors shall be included such as cost, area of draw, return on construction and operations, plus other determining factors. They have been awarded $20,000 for this $50,000 study through an ESD grant.

• The Town of Oswego will construct sewer collection facilities along the town’s lakeshore. The project will eliminate on-site sanitary treatment systems by serving commercial and residential users with public sanitary sewer collection facilities. The project will also eliminate water quality impacts, and increase sustainability and commercial development. They have been awarded $300,000 for this $2 million project through an ESD grant.

• The Town of Oswego will develop a local waterfront revitalization program (LWRP) to define community revitalization goals, identify appropriate land and water uses, establish policies, and recommend public enhancement projects along its five-mile Lake Ontario waterfront. The LWRP will address economic and environmental resiliency, infrastructure, flooding and erosion, water quality, deteriorating and underutilized waterfront areas, and lack of public access and recreational opportunities. They have been awarded $56,250 for this $75,000 project through a Department of State grant.

• The Town of Sandy Creek will complete a shoreline resiliency feasibility study to address natural and nature-based shoreline protection methods in response to flooding, erosion, and water levels throughout the 17-mile Eastern Lake Ontario dunes system. They have been awarded $30,000 for this $33,000 study through a DEC grant.

• The Village of Cleveland will complete various improvements to their existing water system. They have been awarded $1 million for this $6,135,000 project through an HCR grant.

• The Village of Phoenix will assist in the renovation of mixed-use properties in the village’s downtown. They have been awarded $290,000 for this $749,530 project through an HCR grant.

These 11 projects represent funds that will be invested throughout Oswego County and will have a significant impact on several sectors of Oswego County’s economy, such as manufacturing, recreational tourism, waterfront revitalization, municipal infrastructure and mixed-use development.