New Officers and Board Members at OOC

‘Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Oswego County regretfully canceled its annual meeting presentation and breakfast for 2020.’

Operation Oswego County (OOC) held the business portion of its 68th annual meeting via video conference, Friday, June 5. The business portion of the meeting consisted of proof of service of the corporation, a treasurer’s report and the election of members and officers.

The OOC board of directors re-elected board members Peter Cullinan, Exelon; William Galloway, Century 21 Galloway Realty; Daniel Murphy, Constellation; Tricia Peter-Clark, ConnextCare; James Ransom, United Wire Technologies; and Chena Tucker, Oswego County Workforce Development Board.

The OOC board of directors also elected new members to the board: Michelle Shatrau, president and CEO at N.E.T. & Die, Inc.; Shane Broadwell, partner at Broadwell Hospitality Group; and Joseph McConnell, controller and operations support manager at Huhtamaki.

A new slate of officers was also elected including Ellen Holst, retired, Oswego County Opportunities, as president; Eric Behling, Behling Orchards, as vice president; George Joyce, Laser Transit, as treasurer; and Tricia Peter-Clark, ConnextCare, as secretary.

Operation Oswego County is a private, nonprofit corporation, a 501(c)6, established in 1953. Members of the board of directors are elected by the board and their service is voluntary. Overall, the OOC board of directors consists of 24 business leaders in various industries from across Oswego County, along with five ex-officio members. This diversity is the key to representing the interests of municipalities throughout Oswego County.

The following is a complete list of the OOC board, the businesses the directors represent and their location in the county:

• President: Ellen Holst, retired from Oswego County Opportunities, Constantia;

• Vice President: Eric Behling, Behling Orchards, Mexico;

• Treasurer: George Joyce, Laser Transit, Lacona;

• Secretary, Tricia Peter-Clark, ConnextCare, Pulaski;

• Brian Anderson, National Grid, countywide;

• Barbara Bateman, retired from NBT Bank, Oswego;

• Shane Broadwell, Broadwell Hospitality Group, Oswego;

• Peter Cullinan, Exelon, Scriba;

• Mike Egan, board president of Oswego Industries, Fulton;

• William Galloway, Century 21 Galloway Realty, Oswego;

• Edward Gilson, Blake Equipment, Pulaski;

• Thomas Greco, Fulton Savings Bank, countywide;

• Timothy Hardy, Attis Biofuels, Volney;

• Vincent Lobdell, HealthWay, Pulaski;

• Joseph McConnell, Huhtamaki, Fulton;

• Edward Mervine, Pathfinder Bank, countywide;

• Daniel Murphy, Constellation, countywide;

• James Ransom, United Wire Technologies, Constantia;

• John Sharkey IV, Universal Metal Works, Fulton;

• Michelle Shatrau, N.E.T. & Die, Inc., Fulton;

• Joseph Solazzo, Construction & General Laborers Local 633, countywide;

• Ronald G. Tascarella, Pathfinder Bank, countywide;

• Chena Tucker, Workforce Development Board of Oswego County, countywide; and

• David Turner, Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, countywide;

Each member of the board also serves on at least one committee: executive, real estate, business outreach, marketing and development, and nominating.

The ex-officio members of the board are:

• Gary Toth, chairman of the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency;

• James Weatherup, chairman of the Oswego County Legislature;

• Timothy Stahl, chairman of the Oswego County Economic Development and Planning Committee;

• Philip Church, Oswego County Administrator; and

• Deborah Stanley, president of SUNY Oswego.

These business leaders bring years of experience to the table. We count on them to provide insight into business that assists the board and staff in making sound economic development decisions.