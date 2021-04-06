By Wagner Dotto

We’re excited for the upcoming summer season — the pandemic is coming under control and all indications are that we will have a near normal season.

Not sure about you, but I can’t wait to get out and do things in the community. I believe this is a sentiment shared by most, which will make this season a good one for all businesses.

We’re now contacting a number of businesses and organizations to invite them to advertise in the 2021 Summer Guide — The Best of Upstate New York.

In general, advertising in the Summer Guide makes a great deal of sense — ad rates are very low and the publication is available all season long. But this season in particular is even more important — people just can’t wait to go places, do things, be outdoors. Add the fact that many have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have money in their pockets (thanks, in part, to the latest government economic stimulus) and we have the right recipe for a zhigher volume of business across the board.

Over the years, a lot of readers have come to rely on the Summer Guide as it highlights the most fun things to do and the most interesting places to visit during the summer and early fall. Likewise, advertisers have counted on the vast distribution and readership of the publication as a way to draw more customers.

We’re confident we will enjoy a great summer — going to restaurants, bars, attending festivals and concerts, shopping at the local farmers market, gathering with friends and all those routine things to which we’re accustomed.

Advertisers should take advantage of this annual guide — an ad in it can be a great tool in helping them drum up more business.