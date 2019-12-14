Oswego County Business Magazine

Oswego County Business Magazine Logo
Subscribe | Member Login
Home
Archives
About Us
Advertise With Us
Subscribe
Interactive Edition
Contact Us

Publisher’s Note December 2019 / January 2020

By Wagner Dotto

Cover of the April-May 1994 featuring “powerful women.” From left: Nancy Bellow, Carolyn Rush, Fran Sullivan, Sara Barclay, Ann Mirabito-Snyder and Linda Syrell. They were part of 60 profiles we developed at in that issue.
Cover of the April-May 1994 featuring “powerful women.” From left: Nancy Bellow, Carolyn Rush, Fran Sullivan, Sara Barclay, Ann Mirabito-Snyder and Linda Syrell. They were part of 60 profiles we developed at in that issue.

I’m so excited with this issue of Oswego County Business. It’s the first time in years we are publishing a special on women who make a difference. The last time we did something similar was in the 1990s.

Katie Toomey, the executive director of the Greater Fulton-Oswego Chamber of Commerce, suggested the idea. She said that there were many new faces, many new women in leadership positions in the region and that we should do a special issue focusing on them.

We took that idea and expanded it to feature not only the new faces but also women who have contributed a great deal to make this area a better community.

We compiled a list with about 80 names, based on a variety of sources we checked with— including Toomey. Some of the women we chose decided not to participate or were not available.

Among 62 women we interviewed for this issue are Sara Errington, the first female chief in the history of the Syracuse Fire Department; Kayla McKeon, the first registered lobbyist with Down syndrome, who works as manager of grassroots advocacy for the National Down Syndrome Society; and NewsChannel 9, WSYR-TV anchor Jennifer Sanders, who beat the odds to become a respected journalist known to many in Central New York.

It’s a humbling experience to see the level of achievement attained by all the women listed in this issue — and the passion that drives them. We are inspired by many of the answers these women shared with our readers.

Hope readers will enjoy this issue of Oswego County Business. We certainly had a lot of fun putting it together.

Wagner Dotto is the publisher of Oswego County Business Magazine.Wagner Dotto is the publisher of Oswego County Business Magazine.

Oswego County Business Magazine Logo
Subscribe | Member Login

About Us

Oswego County Business is the only business magazine in Central New York and was founded in 1992 by a former newspaper reporter, Wagner Dotto. The publication is devoted to covering business and economic development in Central New York (Oswego and Onondaga counties). It has received numerous awards from both the Oswego County Press Club…   Read more

Links

Home
About Us
Email
Archives
Advertise With Us

Subscribe

Contact Us

(315) 342-8020
Info@OswegoCountyBusiness.com

Local News, Inc. 

185 East Seneca St. in Oswego,
P.O. Box 276,
Oswego, NY 13126
Copyright © Oswego County Business Magazine. All rights reserved.
Close Menu