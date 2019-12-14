By Wagner Dotto

I’m so excited with this issue of Oswego County Business. It’s the first time in years we are publishing a special on women who make a difference. The last time we did something similar was in the 1990s.

Katie Toomey, the executive director of the Greater Fulton-Oswego Chamber of Commerce, suggested the idea. She said that there were many new faces, many new women in leadership positions in the region and that we should do a special issue focusing on them.

We took that idea and expanded it to feature not only the new faces but also women who have contributed a great deal to make this area a better community.

We compiled a list with about 80 names, based on a variety of sources we checked with— including Toomey. Some of the women we chose decided not to participate or were not available.

Among 62 women we interviewed for this issue are Sara Errington, the first female chief in the history of the Syracuse Fire Department; Kayla McKeon, the first registered lobbyist with Down syndrome, who works as manager of grassroots advocacy for the National Down Syndrome Society; and NewsChannel 9, WSYR-TV anchor Jennifer Sanders, who beat the odds to become a respected journalist known to many in Central New York.

It’s a humbling experience to see the level of achievement attained by all the women listed in this issue — and the passion that drives them. We are inspired by many of the answers these women shared with our readers.

Hope readers will enjoy this issue of Oswego County Business. We certainly had a lot of fun putting it together.