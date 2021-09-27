We’re mailing and emailing hundreds of letters to local businesses and organizations — it’s time for us to update our annual Business Guide, which brings detailed information on more than 300 of the largest businesses in Central and Northen New York.

This will be our 28th edition and we’re proud to have found a niche — and fill it. The annual guide is one of kind and most use as reference material. It’s an ambitious project, which involves a great deal of research, phone calls, checking and double-checking information, writing and design work.

The Business Guide carries detailed descriptions of local businesses, including latest developments, employment information and background. It also carries profiles of business owners and CEOs and their comments on the local economy and their industries. It focuses on four counties: Oswego, Onondaga, Cayuga and Jefferson.

A series of graphics shows the largest employers by region, top public employers, manufacturers, auto dealers, home improvement, healthcare and others.

We’re glad that Operation Oswego County, the county’s economic development agency, uses it extensively as part of its marketing strategies to attract new businesses to the region.

The guide is an excellent chance for companies to highlight their growth, expansion, new products, whatever new they have to share. For readers, the guide provides a great snapshot of companies located in the region and what they do and who is in charge.

The guide will be published in mid-November. Paid subscribers to Oswego County Business will receive the publication as soon as it’s published. We will also make some free copies available throughout the region.

We welcome companies to place advertisements in the publication. Cost to advertise is fairly low and advertising in the guide is a great way to showcase their products, services and their presence in the region.