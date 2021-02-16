Excellus Accepting Community Health Award Applications

Nonprofit organizations in the Central New York region are invited to apply for grants

Nonprofit organizations in Upstate New York can apply for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award grants of up to $5,000, which the company is offering to help fund health and wellness programs in the region. The application period closes Friday, March 5.

All nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations in Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Central New York region are invited to apply for an award.

The award can be used for programs that have clear goals to improve the health or health care of a specific population. Any program that aims to improve the health status of the community, closes the gap in health disparities, reduces the incidence of specific diseases, promotes health education and assists our communities in dealing with COVID will be considered. For additional information and the online application, go to https://news.excellusbcbs.com/news-room/community-investments-partnerships. Award winners will be announced later this spring.

“The company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Mark Muthumbi, regional president, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “These awards complement our existing grants and sponsorships with agencies that work to improve community health in upstate New York.”

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield divides its 31-county Upstate New York operating area into four regions: the Central New York region, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Tompkins counties; the Utica region, comprising Clinton, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and St. Lawrence counties; the Southern Tier region, including Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Schuyler and Steuben counties; and the Rochester region, encompassing Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.

The company’s corporate giving follows all applicable laws and regulations and does not support funding organizations that conflict with its corporate mission, goals, policies or products.