Learning to Zoom

Mere months ago, many people had never heard or used Zoom or any other such plat- forms. How have area organizations adapted to meeting virtually? Chena L. Tucker, executive director of the Office of Business and Community Relations at the Workforce Development Board of Oswego County, said that her office had used Zoom and other platforms, like Google Meet, Google Hangouts and Webex. But not all employees were fully versed in their use when the pandemic ended in-person meetings. “There is always a learning curve when you are introducing new technologies, but with time and experience comes comfort,” Tucker said. “Overall, it has worked very well. We did find the need to upgrade our Zoom service package so that we could hold meetings beyond the 40 minutes allowed on the free version.” She said that her department uses Zoom for quarterly meetings, weekly briefings, scheduled open office and even social hours just to check in with one another. It’s a trend that to some extent may continue even after social distancing becomes a memory.

“It’s practical and saves time and money,” Tucker said. “Also, it’s more convenient as we have board and committee members that travel from Syracuse and beyond, and using Zoom saves them travel time.” For Dan Smith, librarian at the Onondaga County Public Library genealogy department, it was a bit of an adjustment to host rather than just attend a virtual meeting. “As participants we’ve done it, but hosting we haven’t done as much,” Smith said. “It’s a good avenue that’s come along lately. There’s definitely a technical learning curve to it.” The library staff worked at home during the quarantine while the library was closed. “Can you hear me?” “I can’t see you.” “Am I on mute? Where’s the un- mute?” All of these issues and more are part of the painful process of learning how to use virtual meeting platforms. There’s also the matter of minimizing ambient sounds, especially for meetings held at hosts’ and participants’ homes. Barking dogs, children’s questions, ringing phones — all of these and more can intrude on a Zoom session. Joyce Farah, dermatologist at Farah Dermatology, said her offices, which are located in Watertown, Syracuse, Fulton, Camillus and Rome, use the medical platform Doxy.me; TeleDerm, a platform specific to dermatology; or, if a patient experiences connectivity issues, FaceTime. Under normal circumstances, HIPAA law would prohibit using platforms that aren’t strictly regulated and approved for medical purposes; however, Farah said “the rules had been relaxed,” which makes it easier for providers to connect with patients. Since Farah Dermatology providers were familiar with the platforms, they didn’t have a learning curve. Their struggles originated more from poor video quality.