Nonprofit organizations in upstate New York can apply for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award grants totaling $115,000 to help fund the health and wellness programs they offer residents of upstate New York.

Nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations in Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s 31-county upstate New York region are invited to apply for an award of up to $4,000 each. The award can be used for programs that have clear goals to improve the health or health care of a specific population. Programs that improve the health status of the community, reduce the incidence of specific diseases, promote health education and further overall wellness will be considered.

The deadline to submit an application to be considered for an Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award is Friday, February 14. For additional information and the online application, go to ExcellusBCBS.com/Community. Award winners will be announced in March.

“The company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Jim Reed, regional president, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “These awards complement our existing grants and sponsorships with agencies that work to enhance quality of life, including health status, in upstate New York.”

Last year, eight Central New York organizations were selected to receive Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Awards from among more than 30 applications that were submitted by organizations in the five-county Central New York region. The winning organizations included Aurora of Central New York, Hospice of Central New York and Person to Person, all in Syracuse; Clear Path for Veterans, Chittenango; Cortland County Health Department, Cortland; Foodnet Meals on Wheels, Ithaca; Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County and Oswego YMCA, both in Oswego.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield divides its 31-county upstate New York operating area into four regions: the Central New York region, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Tompkins counties; the Central New York Southern Tier region, including Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Schuyler and Steuben counties; the Rochester region, encompassing Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties; and the Utica region, comprising Clinton, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and St. Lawrence counties.

The company’s corporate giving follows all applicable laws and regulations and does not support funding organizations that conflict with its corporate mission, goals, policies or products.