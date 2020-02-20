(Oswego, NY – February 19, 2020) Oswego Health is taking care to the next level as they begin significant renovations to their medical surgical unit at Oswego Hospital.

This $7.6 million investment will completely renovate the third and fourth floors and will truly modernize inpatient care provided in Oswego County.

Scope of project includes:

Restructuring of all patient rooms to allow for more privacy and accommodation necessary for clinical support and diagnostic equipment. Once finished there will be a total of 40 private rooms and 4 semi-private rooms

Each patient room will be equipped with a new HVAC filtration system purchased through Healthway that will greatly improve the indoor air quality within the patient rooms

In addition, Indigo-Clean, a new light technology will be installed in each patient bathroom to continuously disinfect the surfaces within the bathroom area. The technology is known to reduce pathogens by nearly 99% creating a greatly reduced chance of hospital acquired infection and better patient outcome

Comfortable waiting areas for family members to gather on each floor

Relocation of the nurses’ station on both floors allowing for more immediate access to the care staff

Construction consists of three phases and Oswego Health is projecting to complete the entire project before the end of 2020. For more construction updates go to: https://www.oswegohealth.org/inpatient-care/

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a not-for-profit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, a retirement community. Oswego Health also has Health Services Centers located throughout Oswego County. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.