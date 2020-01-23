Effective Jan. 1, physician Duane Tull, has assumed the position of chief medical o at Oswego Health. Physician Michael Stephens will be the new associate chief medical officer.

With over 20 years of surgical experience, Tull has been with Oswego Health since 2018 and will continue as one of the general surgeons at Surgical Associates, based in Seneca Hill Health Services Center in addition to taking on the responsibilities of chief medical officer.

“I have practiced in large and small hospital settings, been employed by large surgical centers and even ran my own practice. My hope in this new role is to reflect on my leadership experience and the lessons learned to help move Oswego Health forward,” said Tull.

In addition, Tull was also appointed as president of Physician Care P.C. which is a multi-specialty medical group offering the community accessible, high quality medical care. Physician Care P.C. consists of Primary Care, Medical Specialists and Surgical Specialists who maintain an affiliation and presence with Oswego Hospital.

Tull earned his bachelor’s degree from Hampden-Sydney College and his Medical Doctorate from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He then completed both his general surgical internship and residency at the Christiana Care Health System in Wilmington, Delaware.

Physician Michael Stephens brings over 20 years of experience to the position of associate chief medical officer for Oswego Health. Stephens began his medical career in 1997 in British Columbia and has clinical experience ranging from emergency medicine, family medicine, hospice care, assisted living and skilled nursing facility.

Along with his Oswego Health duties, Stephens also provides care to patients at Oswego Family Physicians, P.C., an affiliate of Oswego Health, allowing him to keep current on health trends in the community at large.

“I am very well versed with Oswego Health and the healthcare needs of this community as I was one of the managing partners of Oswego Family Physicians prior to it being purchased in October 2018 by Oswego Health. In addition,” said Stephens, “I was previously on the board of directors and served as vice chair. I am honored to have this opportunity and I look forward to working with Dr. Tull, the board of directors and the 1,200+ Oswego Health employees to continue to provide accessible, quality care right here in Oswego County.”

Stephens earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Guelph and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Western Ontario. He later completed his Degree of Family Medicine from University of British Columbia in 1997.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a not-for-profit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, a retirement community. Oswego Health also has Health Services Centers located throughout Oswego County. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.