Next Small Business Training Class to Begin in January

SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13  through Friday, Jan. 17 from and Saturday, January 18th from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. at SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center located at 121 East First Street, Oswego, New York 13126.

This certificate program provides 24 hours of training that covers such topics as how to write a business plan, how to obtain financing, accounting and tax issues, business insurance, legalities, marketing, and other basic business start-up issues. Graduates of the program are eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in low-interest financing to expand or start their business in Oswego County.

Classroom training is provided by Small Business Development Center (SBDC) advisors, as well as other area business professionals. The program is coordinated by SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center, with promotional and scholarship support provided by the City of Fulton Community Development Agency, the City of Oswego Community Development Office, and Operation Oswego County.

Tuition for the program is $200 and includes all materials. Scholarships are available for households within low to moderate income guidelines as established by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information, or to register for the class, call SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center at (315) 312-3493.  To download a program or scholarship application, visit www.oswegocounty.org/training.php.

