Oswego Health Dismantles Emergency Triage Tent

The respiratory triage tent that Oswego Health erected outside its hospital emergency department has officially been taken down as of May 29.

This portable tent, which was constructed on April 20 to triage all emergency walk-in visits to assist with screening of patients prior to entry into the facility, was part of Oswego Health’s preparedness should a surge of COVID-19 patients arrive at the hospital. However, over the past six weeks there continues to be low patient volumes as well as the need for hospitalization of COVID-19 patients.

With a stable patient volume and the continued visitation restrictions, Oswego Health no longer needs an isolated triage center outside the building. Proper measures are in place in the emergency department as all patients will continue to be screened upon arrival and directed as they access care in a socially distant and safe environment.

Associate Chief Medical Officer, Micheal Stephens, MD, AAFP shared, “Our continued goal is to make people feel comfortable seeking emergent care for any illnesses or injury that can become serious without prompt attention. Oswego Hospital is a very safe environment, in fact, it may be safer than it ever has been, because of the new safety procedures.”

Oswego Health partnered with local vendor, Rental Warehouse, for the installation of the triage tent. The tent is readily available and can be installed within 24-hours should the need arise.

Stephens added, “this experience proved our entire staff is capable of quickly managing an emergency department outside of our walls and I have the utmost confidence that should our community need care, we are prepared, and we are safe.”