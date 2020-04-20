Oswego County Business Magazine

The Save Small Business Fund: Grants of $5,000 Available to Small Business

The Save Small Business Fund is a grant making initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. It offers short term relief for small employers in the United States and its territories. 

The initiative aims to make $5,000 grants to as many small businesses as it can.

To qualify, you must be a: 

  • business employing between 3 and 20 people,
  • business located in an economically vulnerable community, and
  • business that have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check your zip code at savesmallbusiness.com  to see if your area is eligible.

What should I expect?

  • a short application
  • requires no more than your business’ W-9 form
  • grants to be awarded on a weekly basis

When can I apply?

The application process will open on Monday, April 20th at 12 pm PT (3 pm EST). Visit savesmallbusiness.com to apply.

