The Save Small Business Fund: Grants of $5,000 Available to Small Business

The Save Small Business Fund is a grant making initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. It offers short term relief for small employers in the United States and its territories.

The initiative aims to make $5,000 grants to as many small businesses as it can.



To qualify, you must be a:

business employing between 3 and 20 people,

business located in an economically vulnerable community, and

business that have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check your zip code at savesmallbusiness.com to see if your area is eligible.



What should I expect?

a short application

requires no more than your business’ W-9 form

grants to be awarded on a weekly basis

When can I apply?

The application process will open on Monday, April 20th at 12 pm PT (3 pm EST). Visit savesmallbusiness.com to apply.