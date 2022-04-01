Oswego YMCA Has a New Leader

Cheryl Baldwin joined the organization in 2014. Most recently she served as interim director

The Oswego YMCA has named Cheryl Baldwin as its new chief executive officer. She served as interim CEO of the organization since the first quarter of 2021.

Baldwin has been with the Oswego YMCA since 2014, when she joined as business manager. She succeeds Kerrie Webb, who left the organization in March 2021.

“Cheryl’s leadership and vision has helped anchor the Y during this period of transition. Now, with the unanimous support of the board, we are excited to move forward, recover from the pandemic, and reimagine the role of the Y in supporting the Oswego community” said Stephen Gioia III, president of the board of directors.

In her new role, she will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of the organization; overseeing its financial stability, staffing, development, and operations; positioning the Y as a community convener and collaborator to address critical social issues.

“It is a privilege and honor for me to lead an organization that is deeply committed to improving lives of those in the community we live in. The Y has touched the lives of so many, including my own children. For me, the Oswego Y is an extended family, and I am thrilled to lead its mission,” she said.

Baldwin was born and raised in Oswego County and is a graduate of SUNY Oswego with a degree in accounting and a minor in economics. She proceeded to expand her finance and business experience in various financial and accounting positions in the private sector before joining the YMCA.

Featured image: Cheryl Baldwin with some of the youngest members of the Oswego Y.