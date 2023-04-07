Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance Has New CEO

Meghan Lawton has been selected as the new president and CEO of the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance (FLTA).

Lawton has strong ties to the Finger Lakes region both as a resident and as a part of the tourism industry in both Wyoming and Cortland counties, as well as a strong affiliation within the industry statewide as a part of the New York State Tourism Industry Association.

“I look forward to continuing the great work that FLTA has done thus far in promoting and supporting this beautiful area and the partner businesses. I will work hard as a steward for FLTA, directing my full efforts to the growth, promotion, and prosperity of the entire Finger Lakes region,” she said.

The search for a new president & CEO began in early 2022 in preparation for the planned retirement at the end of March 2023 of the current FLTA leader, Cindy Kimble. Kimble served as the president since November of 2007 and has become known as a passionate ambassador for the Finger Lakes region and the spark that ignited the quest for the Finger Lakes region to be named a National Heritage Area. She has been asked by the board of directors to continue on the national heritage area committee and is excited to do so.