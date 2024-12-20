FlynnStoned Cannabis Opens in Oswego

Darrell Pfiffner and his wife Natasha Glynn are opening the first cannabis store in Oswego, the FlynnStoned Cannabis Company.

Business is the first of its type to open in the city. Owners expect over $3 million a year in sales

By Stefan Yablonski

FlynnStoned Cannabis Company, a store that opened in downtown Syracuse’s Armory Square in 2023, is opening a new store in Oswego. It is located on George Street, across the street from the Price Chopper plaza and next door to the Lake Effect Car Wash.

“Me and my wife are both owners of this store,” said Darrell Pfiffner, who co-owns the location with his wife Natasha Glynn.

“He [Mike Flynn] owns the FlynnStoned brand. We own this store individually. We partner with him.”

“It has been quite an expense to get everything going,” he added. “I have several hundred thousand dollars invested in this.”

The city was good to work with, he said.

“We had to go and get a special use permit. They were amicable; they just wanted to know that we were going to be in compliance, licensed and all that stuff — which we are. So they’re for it,” he said.

The George Street site will be a licensed retail dispensary. According to a story in The (Oswego) Palladium-Times in February, the couple said they expect sales of over $3 million a year.

“We will be selling a variety of cannabis products — flower to edibles, drinks, vapes, concentrates, edibles, drinks, tinctures, topicals and concentrates,” said Pfiffner during an interview at the end of November, before the store’s opening. “We’ll have probably 500 to 600 different products on display from a variety of farms and manufacturers.”

“There is definitely a market for it. The goal is to offer safe, lab-tested cannabis. We’re bringing in tax revenue; but most importantly, we have a safe product. People know what they are getting. They know what they’re getting here that’s the main thing.”

‘Budtenders’ will be available to assist customers. Customers will be ID’d — they need to be at least 21.

“We started construction here back in May or June. We are just about complete. Security will be finished in about a week. We are almost at the point where we are just waiting on the state to give us the OK,” he said. “Once you get everything done — we have our license, but you have to submit to the state and wait for their approval, final approval to open. We’re hoping before Christmas.”

The Oswego store will have a staff of probably 10 to 15 employees, he estimated.

“Me and my wife, we have a real estate business on our own. But as far as this goes; partnering with FlynnStoned, we have been able to learn a lot from them by going to the Syracuse store and learning how their operation is run,” he said. “They are very experienced, very successful. They have a great brand.”

FlynnStoned is expanding all over New York state. There are 17 other stores currently under construction in places like North Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester, several in New York City and Binghamton.

“The goal is to have upwards of 30 of these locations by sometime in 2025,” he said.

“We will be open seven days a week, probably be similar to what Syracuse is to start. Ten to 9 and then Saturday 10 to 10 and Sunday 10 to 8.