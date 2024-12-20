Fulton Dispensary Doing Great Business, Owner Says

Interior of Leafy Wonders Cannabis Dispensary in Fulton. It carries a wide variety of products including a whole line of edibles from gummies to chocolate candies.

By Stefan Yablonski

Leafy Wonders Cannabis Dispensary is a locally owned and operated cannabis retailer.

They are committed to providing high-quality cannabis products and promoting responsible use, according to Guy Wilbur Jr., owner.

The store opened at 956 S. First St., Fulton, in early May 2024.

“We had our soft opening on May 15 and the grand opening was May 18,” Wilbur said. “No problem with the city; they just asked that we maintain the property, upkeep of the property. It’s been going really good. It’s really been good, there have been no issues.”

There was a little hold up with the state in the beginning, but it’s all resolved, he added.

“I started learning about this in 2021. I got licensed in May of last year,” he said.

They have a wide variety of products including a whole line of edibles from gummies to chocolate candies. They also have concentrates; there are beverages as well.

“All together, me and my partner [Chad Houghmaster] invested quite a bit. It was around three quarters of a million to get up and running,” he said.

They have had a couple events, such as a car show.

In August, the Oswego County Prevention Coalition partnered with Leafy Wonders Cannabis Dispensary to promote safe cannabis storage by offering free cannabis lock bags to individuals 21 and older. The bags, aimed at keeping cannabis out of the reach of children, are available for pickup at Leafy Wonders.

The coalition is dedicated to fostering a safer community; it provided the lock bags through grant funding from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports. This initiative underscores the importance of responsible cannabis storage, ensuring that cannabis products are kept securely away from minors, according to Travis Bulluck, a Community Coalition manager.

“We’re proud to collaborate with the Oswego County Prevention Coalition on this important initiative,” Wilbur said. “We’re committed to the well-being of our community and are excited to support efforts that promote safe cannabis storage.”

Leafywonders bills itself as “Your go-to destination for premium cannabis products and expert guidance in Fulton.”