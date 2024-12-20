Kasoag Trailblazers Celebrates 50 Years of Snowmobiling

By Stefan Yablonski

The Kasoag Trailblazers was incorporated in 1974. It is the oldest club in the county.

“This is our 50th year of service to our snowmobiling community,” said Dan Koelbel, the club’s president.

The club celebrated its anniversary on Oct. 12, 2024.

In 1974 Evelyn and Stewart Pappa founded the club at the Kasoag Lake Tavern, now owned by Jill and Jay Bergin.

Before Stew’s death, the former president, Jeff Hopkinson, made the promise to see that the club not only stayed on track, but prospered.

And it has.

“We currently manage and maintain 50 miles of trails,” Koelbel said. “Some are on state and county lands along with private land. Our trails link from the southwestern part of the Tug Hill to the top of the hill and on to the Adirondacks.”

The trails are in the towns of Albion, Orwell, Williamstown and Richland.

“We have state-funded corridor trails as well as secondary trails that provide access to the services in town, such as gas, and restaurants,” he added.

In addition to grooming during a snowy season, prep-time is just as important. Maintaining equipment, bush hogging, trimming, chainsaw duty and hauling debris are all important duties for the snowmobiling community.

The Trailblazers is a dedicated group that maintains and promotes outdoor recreational activities in the area. Its focus is on preserving natural resources, building and maintaining trails and fostering a sense of community among outdoor enthusiasts.

“The club’s entirely made up of volunteers that work to maintain the trails, signing, bridge construction, trimming and grooming, as well as all of the administrative work that goes on behind the scenes,” Koelbel said.

There is a cost savings when a snowmobiler joins a club, he added.

“It keeps your money local — your dollars will be spent on grooming your local trails,” he said.

The last couple of years have been tough due to a lack of snow.

“During the 2022/23 season, our trails were only open 29 days,” he said. “During the 2023/24 season we were only open 14 days. We’re hoping for more snow this season to make up for the last two. Think snow!”

At its October 2024 anniversary meeting, the club elected Dan Koelbel as president; Kelly Miller, secretary; Jim Stevens, vice president; and Adam Hopkinson, treasurer.

Retiring officers president, Jeff Hopkinson; secretary, Pete Hopkinson and vice president, Jack Barker have stepped into the role of board member.

“These guys are a part of the heart and soul of our community and organization,” Miller said. “They’ll continue to groom trails and support the club. All of us work very hard to make Kasoag Trailblazers a success — as well as approximately 25 or so other active members.”

None of this possible without the gracious blessing from landowners, she added.

“Our focus is on growing the club, staying on top of safe trails and teaching the youth to ride with knowledge,” Miller said. “Training and fundraising is on-going.”