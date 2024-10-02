Oswego County IDA Awarded $2.5 Million

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (on green polo shirt) and local officials unveil the $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to improve infrastructure at industrial park in Schroeppel.

Grant to fund infrastructure at L. Michael Treadwell Industrial Park in Schroeppel

The County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to fund roads, water and sewer infrastructure improvements in the expanded portion of the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park.

“We are thrilled to receive the news of the $2.5 million grant for the expansion of the Oswego County Industrial Park,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “This significant investment will pave the way for the development of shovel-ready sites, enabling us to attract new industrial businesses and stimulate economic growth in our county.”

This grant will allow the IDA to more than double the size of the existing industrial park by building public infrastructure into the 185-acre expansion site that the IDA purchased in 2021.

The public infrastructure will include the construction of over 3,700 feet of new public roadway, over 4,200 feet of new sanitary sewer and over 3,700 feet of new public waterlines. This EDA investment will be matched with $2.5 million in IDA funds to prepare up to 10 shovel-ready sites to attract advanced manufacturing and semiconductor supply chain businesses that are estimated to create hundreds of new high paying jobs and invest hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investment.

“After years of planning, preparation and collaboration, this federal investment will be the catalyst to transform the Oswego County Industrial Park into a prime destination for new innovative industries, creating additional high paying job opportunities and further diversifying our economy,” said Oswego County IDA CEO Austin Wheelock. “Thank you to our federal representatives Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand,and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney for their bipartisan support to secure funding for this important economic initiative. We would also like to thank our local and regional partners and stakeholders at the Oswego County Legislature, Operation Oswego County, Centerstate CEO, the Central New York Regional Planning & Development Board and the Town of Schroeppel for their support and collaboration.”

“On behalf of the Operation Oswego County Board, we are grateful for the news that EDA approved funding for this important project. We are strong partners with the IDA in bringing new jobs and investment into Oswego County,” said Operation Oswego County Board President Pete Cullinan.

The effort to secure this grant involved a joint endeavor of partners at the federal, regional, and local levels. With dwindling usable space within the existing 135-acre industrial park and increasing interest from new and expanding businesses, the timing is ideal for the expansion. With funding in place, the development is anticipated to take up to three years to complete, with the full site being served by August 2027.