Several projects are underway and more planned for 2022

By Steve Yablonski

There is a renaissance going on in the city of Fulton; ‘The City With A Bright Future.’ It’s a movement that Mayor Deana Michaels will expand and nourish in 2022.

“The city of Fulton is happy to report that DRI [Downtown Revitalization Initiative] projects continue to move forward,” Mayor Michaels said. “Contracts are being signed with the state and we should see work started on private and municipal projects in 2022.”

The following are municipal projects awarded:

• A $750k fund to support small business and economic growth in the designated DRI zone

• Downtown vibe initiative to include projects such as a marina waterfront upgrade. This project will upgrade boat slips, water and electrical hookups, improve bathhouse facilities, add art, performance and visitor seating areas.

• Broadband improvements and new zoning updates to the DRI zone to align with the city’s economic development and comprehensive plan.

• Fulton will also introduce EV charging stations

• Phase 2 of the multi-use trail to continue down as far as the former Nestle area. This trail will provide an illuminated walking path with seating areas, historical and informational markers, trash receptacles and more to create a welcome experience for all who use it.

The DRI projects will be underway in 2022, including both municipal and private projects, the mayor added.

“We were recently awarded more than $1 million to enhance the riverbanks behind Davis-Standard as well as enhance the parking area, add a fishing pier and kayak launch and more,” she said.

Good news for homebuyers

“We are excited to roll out our first time homebuyers program as well as home rehab and housing counseling programs. These programs provide the funding and support to encourage home ownership and help those from losing their home to foreclosure.

“We are excited for 2022. We have plans to expand our event programming to include the return of the Fulton Home Show, expanded Tunes in June event, expanded Big Truck Day a fall festival and more,” she said.

In 2022, the city of Fulton, in collaboration with Siemens and the Fulton City School District, will announce an iRacing league to the community, the mayor added.

“We will be introducing STEM-based initiatives as well as business, marketing, sales, auto mechanics and other pertinent components to be a successful race team,” she explained.

Also in early 2022, the mayor will showcase the city’s master plan, future vision, for the former Nestle property.

The city has an aggressive plan for infrastructure work in 2022, she said.

“With various state funding sources, we are planning a large paving job to include addressing the 481 and Route 3 corridor. We also have plans for some sidewalk work along the same area,” the mayor said. “Additionally, we are moving forward with property conservation and cleanup enforcement, addressing abandoned vehicles and nuisance properties. We have slated for early 2022 to demo five properties in the city and more later in the year. We will also see some opportunities in partnership with the Oswego County Land Bank.”

“This is just a start,” she said, adding, “Stay tuned for more projects to be announced!”

Fulton is taking a focused and aggressive approach to clean up the city and rid it of blight while reducing crime, she said.

“We have introduced a property clean-up program, new abandoned vehicles laws, will demo a slate of abandoned homes and will roll out our new nuisance abatement law to address problematic properties,” she explained. “Our police department has its new bike patrol unit and will reintroduce our canine unit in 2022.”

Along with fighting crime, the PD will be engaging in city events, attending community gatherings, walking or riding the beat and working with city council to bring back neighborhood watch programs, the mayor added.

Grateful for collaboration

Organizations such as Fulton Block Builders are critical to Fulton’s quality of life and improving its neighborhoods, the mayor said.

“Strong collaboration with this group allows us to have wider spread impact and address areas of blight, which for years have gone unaddressed,” she said. “The city of Fulton recognizes that in order to have the greatest impact and meet the needs of the community, we must work together. There are plenty of groups and organizations that continue to get involved and be partners, and we are certainly grateful.”

New CDA director

“On behalf of the Fulton Community Development Agency board of directors, we are pleased to announce that Sarah Farley, former assistant director, has been promoted to executive director of the CDA,” Mayor Michaels said.

Farley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in small business support and owned several small businesses of her own, the mayor pointed out.

“Her involvement over the past year with the various HUD programming and DRI initiatives adds great value and will prove to be essential as we move the agency forward,” she added. “We are thrilled to see Sarah take on this role and look forward to her leadership moving the agency in a positive direction.”

Here and now

“I am focused on 2022 and addressing the needs of the community. I need to stay focused on the here and now and be responsive to the many needs our residents and businesses have voiced as priorities,” the mayor said. “We can talk about 2023 down the road. But, for now, let’s make 2022 a great success!”