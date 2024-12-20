Sales Doing Well at Pulaski Cannabis Dispensary

The Salmon River Cannabis Company located at 3808 Rome Road, Pulaski has been open since Aug. 16.

The Salmon River Cannabis Company is “the premier cannabis dispensary located in Pulaski on the bank of the Salmon River,” according to its website.

“We have been open since Aug. 16,” said owner Corey Loerzel.

The store offers a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products to meet the needs of customers, he added. “Sales are doing well. As well as expected and maybe even a little more,” he said, adding that he didn’t feel comfortable disclosing any financial information.

Salmon River Cannabis Company carries edibles, gummies, cannabis flower, dabs, cannabis edibles and more.

“The best selling brands we have are Nanticoke, Cannabals and High Peaks. We offer a variety of products from prerolls, whole flower, drinks, vapes, edibles such as chocolate and gummies and concentrates,” he said.

Central Square dispensary closed by state

The Canna Guy is a smoke shop, lounge and dispensary located at 411 US Route 11, Central Square.

The shop was accused of selling illegal cannabis. It was shuttered in June after an inspection found it was selling cannabis products without a license.