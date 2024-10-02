Connextcare Holds Ceremony for New Oswego Office

ConnextCare officials and community leaders during the groundbreaking of the new ConnextCare facility in Oswego.

Officials at ConnextCare on Aug. 7 held a groundbreaking ceremony at 120 E. First St. in Oswego where they have started construction on their new office building.

ConnextCare currently has its Oswego office located on 10 George St. on the west side of the city. The move to the downtown location will make the office much more accessible to patients who use public transportation and will be within walking distance to many public housing buildings in the city.

The relocation of the office to downtown Oswego will double the number of exam rooms and allow ConnextCare to offer dental services. Dental services are currently only offered in ConnextCare’s Pulaski and Fulton offices and school-based health centers throughout the county.

The ground floor of the building will contain 18 primary care exam rooms as well as provider office spaces. The second floor will contain seven dental exam rooms along with various workspaces and break rooms for staff. ConnextCare plans to be operational in the new space by early 2025. This project is being supported by King & King Architects and LeChase Construction.