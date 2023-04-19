Le Moyne College Becomes Legacy Institution for Cazenovia College

Cazenovia College and Le Moyne College have executed several agreements whereby Le Moyne will maintain Cazenovia College student, alumni and human resource records and dedicate space on the Le Moyne campus to preserve the legacy of Cazenovia College.

Cazenovia will transfer records to Le Moyne upon the completion of the academic year at the end of June. Le Moyne will maintain the records as required and provide continued access to Cazenovia students and alumni.

In the interest of preserving the legacy of Cazenovia College upon its closing, Le Moyne has also agreed to dedicate space in the Noreen Reale Falcone Library to display the history of Cazenovia College along with artifacts and memorabilia such as yearbooks, dating back to 1881, as well as creating a Cazenovia named garden near the library. In addition, Le Moyne will have a named space in the W. Carroll Coyne Center for the Performing Arts to honor Cazenovia College’s commitment to the visual arts. To further support the college’s legacy, Le Moyne will maintain engagement and programming with Cazenovia alumni.

Over the years, Le Moyne and Cazenovia have entered into agreements to establish academic relationships and have engaged in other collaborative initiatives. Le Moyne College is currently in the process of establishing a new academic program to be taught by faculty coming from Cazenovia College – a master’s degree program in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Le Moyne is also a Cazenovia teach out partner institution, enabling current Cazenovia students a seamless transition including transfer of credits and providing comparable financial aid.

“Le Moyne and Cazenovia College have a long history of working together,” said David Bergh, Ed.D., president of Cazenovia College. “While we approach the college’s closing with sadness, we are pleased to have Le Moyne be the institution to maintain the records and legacy of Cazenovia College.”

“Le Moyne is pleased to support and recognize the many contributions that Cazenovia College has made to the higher education landscape during its nearly 200-year history,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura. “We look forward to welcoming Cazenovia students to our campus this fall and engaging Cazenovia alumni in the coming years.”

Pictured for Cazenovia is David Bergh, President of Cazenovia College (sitting) and Ken Gardiner, Chair of the Board of Trustees (standing); for Le Moyne is Linda LeMura, President of Le Moyne College (sitting) and Pete Dilaura, Chair of the Board of Trustees (standing).