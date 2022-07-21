A new, full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton, across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“The restaurant, at 371 S. Second St., tentatively scheduled to open in fall 2023, will offer full-service and is designed to have both indoor and outdoor seating,” said Michaels. “We are delighted that Laurie and Will O’Brien, owners of the Port City Café & Bakery and the Red Sun Fire Roasting Co. in Oswego, are making this investment in Fulton.”

According to Laurie O’Brien, the final concept, menu and name for the restaurant are still being fine-tuned over the next few months.

“I like the South Second Street location,” she said. “And the feedback I’ve been getting is that people are very excited about the project.”

There will be both indoor and outdoor seating available, she said. “This means the construction of a proposed exterior patio and both interior and exterior renovation and remodeling.”

“This is just one of the many DRI projects we’ll be sharing information on in the coming months,” Michaels added. “There are so many other exciting projects coming to our community.”