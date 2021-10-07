Oswego Health Raises Starting Hourly Rate to $15

With recent staffing challenges affecting all industries, specifically healthcare and long-term care, Oswego Health has announced it will move its starting hourly rate to $15 effective October 11, 2021. This comes in advance of New York State moving the state minimum wage from $12.50 to $13.20 effective January 1, 2022.

“It has always been important for Oswego Health to pay its employees fairly for the great work that they do across the health system,” President and CEO, Michael Harlovic shared in an internal communication to all 1,200+ Oswego Health employees. “In addition to being a great place to work, it is our philosophy that we want to maintain competitive rates across all positions.”

This change in starting rate directly impacts many positions in the organization including Environmental Service Techs, House Keeping, Nursing Assistants, Unit Helpers, and Certified Nurse Aides.

As one of Oswego County’s largest employers, in addition to the higher starting rate of pay, Oswego Health offers its employees flexible scheduling, free parking, as well as the ability to participate in a tuition assistance program as part of a clinical career advancement opportunity.

To view open positions, visit www.oswegohealth.org/careers

About Oswego Health

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the county as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, urology, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care.

For more information, visit www.oswegohealth.org