REDC Consolidated Funding Application Informational Workshop – June 7

This is an invitation to the upcoming CNY REDC Consolidated Funding Application Workshop being held on Wednesday, June 7 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center in Oswego.

The primary focus will be on the more than $225 million dollars available through the Empire State Development grant and tax credit programs for business attraction, expansion and retention but there will be the opportunity to ask questions about other grant programs as well.

Please share with those who may be interested in finding out more about these funding opportunities available.

Space is limited so please RSVP by June 6 at the following link

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cny-redc-cfa-funding-workshop-tickets-638 859615307