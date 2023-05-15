Tom Roman Named Fulton Savings Bank Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

Thomas W. Roman has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of Fulton Savings Bank, as announced by Pamela Caraccioli, president and CEO.

He joined the bank on May 15.

Roman’s banking career spans nearly 30 years throughout New York state, primarily serving the Central New York region. Most recently, he served as vice president and senior commercial banking relationship manager with NBT Bank and previously served as vice president in the commercial banking divisions of Citizens Bank and Key Bank.

“We feel very fortunate to have a bank professional with Tom’s skill set and deep connections to the business community join our senior leadership team and know he will only strengthen and move our overall lending efforts forward,” Caraccioli said. “Tom will set the strategic direction of the bank’s lending areas and provide day to day oversight for the management and development of all commercial and residential real estate, and consumer lending areas.”

Roman holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Syracuse University.

“Tom’s civic and community service is also extensive and we value those additional connections,” Caraccioli said.

He serves as president and board member for the Oswego Minor Hockey Association, is the founder/coordinator of the Mary Gosek Girl Power Hockey Tournament, is a parish council member and trustee for Christ The Good Shepherd in Oswego, and a board member for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Syracuse. He formerly served as an advisory committee member for First Tee of Syracuse, and past president and board member of the Oswego Country Club.

Roman and his wife, Lisa, along with their three children are lifelong residents of the city of Oswego.

Fulton Savings Bank is the city’s oldest, locally owned, longest-standing business, according to The Friends of History in Fulton, Inc.

It is celebrating its 152nd anniversary in 2023.

The bank has offices in Fulton, Baldwinsville, Phoenix, Central Square, Brewerton and Constantia, with assets totaling more than $461 million and deposits totaling more than $312 million.