New Editor Takes the Reins at Palladium-Times

Earlier this year, Ben Grieco was appointed the editor at The Palladium-Times newspaper in Oswego.

Grieco, 23, hails from Weedsport. He graduated from SUNY Oswego in May 2021 with a degree in journalism. He was the editor-in-chief at The Oswegonian, the college’s student-run newspaper, during his senior year.

He had been at the Oswego paper for six months as the sports editor before getting his promotion in January.

Going from sports editor, where he only did sports pages to now “helping layout most of the news pages, the cover and editing everyone’s copy whenever those stories come in, that’s been a pretty big change,” he said.

“Nothing entirely big for the last month. We had a couple decent stories come out, but, other than that, luckily it’s been status quo. We’re all just plugging away over here.”

Among other things, Grieco’s goals include finding better stories, “not letting them come to us.”

“We also want to help better inform our readers, [put up] more social media posts and breaking news on our website,” he said.