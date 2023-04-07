Executive Director Appointed at Syracuse Parks Conservancy

The Syracuse Parks Conservancy (SPC) recently hired its first executive director, Heather McClelland, a Syracuse native and graduate of Cazenovia College with a degree in human services.

McClelland has a background in entrepreneurship and working in the nonprofit area and previously owned a business in Fayetteville for five years. She worked as an assistant to the executive director for a nonprofit in Washington DC, where she aided in the funding and creation of programs for children and young adults with disabilities.

The Syracuse Parks Conservancy is a local nonprofit that ensures all Syracuse parks, public lands and their habitats are sustainably protected, restored, enhanced and developed for the educational, recreational and wellness uses of our citizens and their guests.

“With the decision to hire Heather as the executive director, our hopes are that the Syracuse Parks Conservancy can take steps toward making the conservancy the first thing the community thinks about when they envision what a Syracuse park may become. Heather has the skills to give the SPC a presence, put together a funding plan and connect with our volunteers and donors,” said Christopher Wiles, president of the SPC.

McClelland said, “I would love for the Syracuse community to be aware of the conservancy and its mission and to get involved with what we do. Beautiful community parks that the public uses lead to a healthier, happier population.”

The SPC is in the midst of strategic planning to decide what projects it can complete over the next two to three years.