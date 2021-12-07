Leader Barclay Honors Local Career Conservationist

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski), right, recently presented Fran Verdoliva (center) with an Assembly resolution that recognizes his long-time contributions in his role as special assistant to the Salmon River Watershed for the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Verdoliva’s wife, Noreen (left), was also present while receiving this distinguished honor.

Verdoliva served in his role with the DEC for 23 years. During that time, he helped restore brook trout spawning habitats and provided ongoing educational programs at the Salmon River Hatchery for school-aged children. He was also instrumental in developing the National Hunting and Fishing Day open house taking place each September at the hatchery.

“Fran was the perfect fit for that role. An avid outdoorsman, conservationist and fisherman, he used his talents, knowledge about fish and the environment to become a true ambassador for the community. In doing so, he not only greatly promoted outdoor sports, but he helped encourage those he met to be stewards of the region,” said Leader Barclay.