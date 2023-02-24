By Stefan Yablonski

Fulton is moving forward and 2023 is set to be a year of transformation, according to Mayor Deana Michaels.

“As we prep for spring and summer projects, we are excited about all that’s in store,” she said.

Infrastructure improvements

The Repave Route 481 project will start in early spring and move through late summer.

“While disruption to traffic is inevitable, the end result will be better than anything we have seen in more than 25 years,” she said.

Many of the city’s DRI projects will get going in earnest this spring. Depending on the size, it will be probably 2024 for completion on most.

“Our DRI initiatives are well under way,” the mayor said. “We have preliminary plans for a new marina, phase 2 of our RiverWalk, enhanced library features along the water and a downtown vibe upgrade. The plan is the have shovels in the ground in summer 2023.”

In addition, they have a major riverside park project to break ground this summer, she added.

Located adjacent to Davis Standard, this nearly $1.7 million project is geared to bring community members to the riverbank to enjoy festivals, markets, fishing, water sports and more.

Among the others projects are the rehabilitation of a strip mall visible from the 481 gateway for new and existing tenants. New tenants include a barber shop and beauty supply store. Fulton is bringing additional medical services to downtown through the expansion of Oswego Health’s Fulton campus. Also, River View Pediatrics purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., and is renovating it to become the new location for their practice. The goal is to open in the spring of this year.

And, the CNY Community Arts Center is improving its building.

Small business opportunities

“Our small business community will have plenty of opportunities in 2023 to consider,” Michaels said. “We were recently approved for a $198,000 micro enterprise grant. We are still offering support through our $750,000 DRI small business grant fund and have several large private projects benefiting from various state funding programs including Restore NY.”

A new full-service restaurant is tentatively scheduled to open this fall. It will be located across from Huhtamaki, at 371 S. Second St.

Plans were also announced to restore and transform an abandoned historic building into an inn and café. The building located at 181 S. First St. will become the Kings Road Inn, a four- to six-room inn with cafe and coffee lounge. The structure is known as the Case-Lee House.

The city has also made significant investment in its business approach such as marketing, promotion, programming and collaborations that will result in further investment, grant opportunities and programming to draw locals, increase tourism, attract boaters and more.

Fulton is the place to be in 2023, the mayor said.

“We encourage those who typically drive through to stop, support a local restaurant like JTs BBQ or Blue Moon Bistro, enjoy a beverage at The Yard or on the deck at Tavern on the Lock, shop at a local retailer or plan to attend a play at CNY Arts,” she said. “There’s plenty to do and see, a great deal to be proud of and time we put Fulton back on the map. We look forward to seeing everyone!”

Several events planned

Fulton’s calendar of events in 2023 is filling up quickly.

“Returning this year is Big Truck Day 3, Fulton FallFest, Porchfest, iRacing league, Tunes in June and our Community Market,” the mayor said. “We are excited to announce Fulton is adding to our calendar of events with two new major events.”

Fulton has been chosen to be the site of the APBA National boat races at Lake Neatahwanta.

“It’s been generations since we have heard the roar and witnessed the excitement of boat racing on our great lake,” Michaels said. “With hundreds of racers and even more spectators, Fulton will be full of excitement for motorsport enthusiasts and the community alike.”

They are in the process of finalizing a deal with Salt City Roller Derby, she added.

Fulton War Memorial will be the home of the events from April through September.

“This opportunity is one we expect to grow and expand for years to come,” she said. “Finally, we are working with New York State Canals to bring a diversified portfolio of events along the canals for boaters and community members to enjoy.”