VETERAN OWNED BUSINESSES: Chris Platt, Owner of Storm Power Solutions LLC, Pulaski

With an interest in mechanics and electricity, Chris Platt joined the U.S. Army at 17, and for some of his military career, he was a generator technician. The experience he earned there helped him to be able to open and operate Storm Power Solutions LLC. Based in Pulaski, it specializes in generator service, maintenance and repairs. He filed his LLC in 2019.

Today, at 39, Platt said he likes the advantages of owning a business.

“There’s always the benefit of being your own boss. I think it’s something you could make your own and kind of sculpt it,” he said.

Yet, he acknowledged that there are some challenges, such as funding and building up the clientele base.

“It’s a journey,” he said, calling the business “a work in progress.”

He’d like to be able to expand the business, bring on more technicians and look into the possibility of winning more state contracts, since the business has been certified as a state service-disabled veteran-owned business. The designation aims to increase participation in state contracts, with a goal of 6% of participation on state contracts

by SDVOBs.

In preparing to start up his business, Platt availed himself of several veteran-related resources, like many others who have served in the military. These include the entrepreneurial bootcamp at the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University and the annual Vetcon event in Albany, during which veterans can network with state agencies and businesses that are expanding their work with state government.

