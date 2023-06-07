Jewish Senior Life Welcomes New Physician

A new physician joined the Medical Services team at Jewish Senior Life. Suzanne M. Gillespie is a nationally recognized leader in post-acute and long-term care medicine.

Gillespie graduated with honors from Cornell University and began her career as a registered dietitian. She then attended University of Virginia School of Medicine and completed her residency and fellowship at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

She is board-certified in internal medicine, geriatric medicine, hospice and palliative medicine, and is a certified medical director.

She is also an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Geriatrics/Aging and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.

“Dr. Gillespie is a master educator and outstanding clinician who has received numerous recognitions for her work,” said Daniel Mendelson, chief medical officer and vice president of medical services at Jewish Senior Life. “She has dedicated her clinical and academic practice to ensuring high quality care for older and chronically ill adults. With her expertise in medical education, coordination of care, telehealth, advocacy, quality assurance, process improvement and numerous other areas, I could not be more thrilled to have her join our team.”

Before joining Jewish Senior Life, Gillespie was the associate chief of staff for geriatrics extended care at Veterans Affairs Finger Lakes Healthcare System in Bath.

Gillespie is a two-time recipient of the Geriatric Academic Career Award from the Department of Health and Human Resources. She also serves as the immediate past president of AMDA – The Society for Post-Acute & Long-Term Care.

About Jewish Senior Life:

Serving people of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds, Jewish Senior Life is Rochester’s only Continuing Care Retirement Community. Guided by the values of honoring family and aging in place, Jewish Senior Life offers all levels of care on a single campus, from independent living to skilled nursing care, along with a variety of programs and services for people living outside its campus.

Jewish Senior Life has CARF International accreditation for high quality and customer satisfaction and has been certified as a Great Place to Work® since 2020. Its affiliate, the Jewish Home, has been recognized as a Newsweek Best Nursing Homes 2023 and U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Home for Long-Term Care and Short-Term Rehabilitation 2022-2023.

For more information, visit www.jewishseniorlife.org or www.facebook.com/jewishseniorlife