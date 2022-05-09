Kristen Nelson, plant manager at Novelis, to Keynote Operation Oswego County’s Annual Meeting

Operation Oswego County will hold its 70th annual meeting at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, in Oswego, on Thursday, June 16.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m.

The keynote presenter will be Kristen Nelson, the new plant manager at the Novelis Oswego facility.

Nelson has more than 15 years of experience in the manufacturing industry. She assumed the role of Oswego plant manager after previously serving in various roles within Novelis, most recently plant manager of the Novelis Warren facility in Ohio.