Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online in January

SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County.

Classes will be held Monday, January 24 through Friday, January 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.

This certificate program provides training that covers such topics as how to write a business plan, how to obtain financing, accounting and tax issues, business insurance, legalities, marketing and other basic business start-up issues. Graduates of the program are eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in low-interest financing to expand or start their business in Oswego County.

Online training is provided by Small Business Development Center advisors, as well as other area business professionals. The program is coordinated by SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center, with promotional and scholarship support provided by the City of Fulton Community Development Agency, the City of Oswego Community Development Office and Operation Oswego County.

Tuition for the program is $50 and includes all materials. Limited scholarships are available for this class.

For more information or to register for the class, call SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center at (315) 312-3493.

Registration and payment will be done online at oswego.edu/sbdc

Please Note: The Operation Oswego County Offices remain closed to visitors.

The vestibule is open with a service window for the convenience of clients.

Entrance to the main office is by appointment only and is limited to one to two people at a time.

Please wear your mask when entering the vestibule and building.