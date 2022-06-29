We are offering affordable home ownership for lower income, hardworking families and have an informational session being held at Oswego County Catholic Charities, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton, on July 14 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The Oswego County Habitat for Humanity affiliate has already embarked on its next two home renovation projects and hopes to find two qualified families to move into our newly acquired properties.

Habitat families are required to demonstrate that they are able to repay their home loan (mortgage) and taxes, as well as to help with the renovation work needed, if selected.

Our vision of providing decent places to live within our community begins with the partnering of volunteers and families. By working with us from the application and eligibility process through the construction phase and closing, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. will prepare the eligible family for the various responsibilities of home ownership. Learning about budgeting personal finances, mortgage responsibilities, as well as maintenance and upkeep of their home will be our focus.

To make the home more affordable the family selected will be required to provide “sweat equity” hours which means that they are required to work alongside Habitat volunteers to get the house ready for occupancy. This partnership sets the Habitat for Humanity program apart from others.

If you are interested in being considered for the home ownership program, have questions or if you would like to volunteer on a Habitat project, please email Oswego County Habitat for Humanity at: director@oswegocountyhfh.org

To reserve a seat at the information session, email:

director@oswegocountyhfh.org or call 315-532-6442.