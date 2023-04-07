Matt Geitner Is MACNY’s New Government Relations Director

MACNY, The Manufacturers Association, has named Matt Geitner as the new director of government relations. In this role, he will manage the advocacy efforts of MACNY and The Manufacturers Alliance of New York State in both Albany and Washington, manage communications regarding public policy issues, coordinate MACNY’s state and federal political action committees, and keep all MACNY’s 300-plus member companies informed of important issues and legislation. His scope of work will also include a focus on growing the Alliance’s statewide visibility and influence.

Geitner is a senior leader with experience in both the public and private sectors conducting government and public affairs initiatives, internal and external communications, and coalition building to achieve policy results. He has extensive experience working with local, state, and federal public officials along with economic, business and community leaders.

For 10 years, Geitner provided government affairs and business development expertise to C&S Companies, a long time MACNY member and national NYS headquartered architectural, engineering, and construction firm. Also, Geitner has 10 years of experience working in health care for companies providing emergency medical services, non-emergency medical transportation management services, and government-sponsored health insurance.

“We are delighted to welcome Matt to the MACNY team. Matt’s expertise in both government relations and public affairs is a brilliant addition to the organization. He will certainly serve as an incredible asset to MACNY’s membership and our sector’s collective voice in Albany and Washington,” said MACNY’s President & CEO Randy Wolken.