Novelis to Partner with Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo

To commemorate World Recycling Day, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced a new three-year partnership with Novelis. The company will serve as the zoo’s official sustainability in action sponsor.

The partnership will advance the zoo’s ongoing conservation mission that seeks to foster the intrinsic connections between people, plants and animals, and the shared environment to promote global wellness.

“Here at the zoo, we work tirelessly to ensure the health of the species in our care,” said Executive Director of the Friends of the Zoo Carrie Large. “That also includes the preservation of the planet we all call home. Our partnership with Novelis helps us accomplish our mission, while educating the public about the collective, connected health of all things.”

Novelis is a global leader in sustainable aluminum creation and re-use. Incorporated in 2005, the company is the biggest buyer and recycler of used beverage cans in the world and recycles more than 82 billion of those cans each year. The company’s website touts that “a can that is recycled today can be back on store shelves in just 60 days.”

“Novelis’ vision of shaping a sustainable world together goes beyond our own doors and efforts, extending into the communities where we live and work,” said Kristen Nelson, plant manager at Novelis Oswego. “Partnering with Rosamond Gifford Zoo is an exciting opportunity for us to highlight the interconnectedness of environmentally focused practices, like using infinitely recyclable aluminum in place of plastic, and preserving our planet for our children, their children and all the species that call Earth home.”

As our sustainability in action sponsor, Novelis will help the zoo conceptualize green sustainability initiatives and help educate guests on eco-friendly alternatives and sustainable practices. The partnership will also include a new exhibit regarding plastic waste in oceans in the USS Antiquities Cave.

The company’s eco-education isn’t just for zoo guests; Novelis is bolstering the zoo’s approach to sustainability and has already helped guide the zoo as it transitions away from single-use plastics like bottles in favor of aluminum cans.

The zoo will celebrate this new partnership with Novelis Party for the Planet activities on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, which include earth-friendly events such as a can drive and more.

For more information on the Novelis Party for the Planet, visit rosamondgiffordzoo.org. Follow the zoo’s social media for regular updates.