Moving Forward: Port of Oswego Authority

The port makes great strides, a trend that’s expected to continue

The Port of Oswego Authority has made Significant advancements in building a port that once again is a central point of commercial shipping on Lake Ontario and the Great Lakes.

In the last year, more than $25 million was invested in upgrading docks, rail loading improvements, adding docks to the port’s marina and constructing a new NYS Grain Export Center. Any one of these would be a major project in itself. The port, however, undertook and accomplished all of these in 2021.

Each one of these projects brought needed construction jobs to Oswego and laid the foundation for future growth for the community.

“All these improvements come without using any local tax dollars because the port is self-supporting as a New York state authority,” according to William W. Scriber, executive director and CEO.

“As we look to 2022, our work is not complete. We have a new $1.8 million marina under construction on port land on the city’s west side with walking access to downtown,” he said. “We will be upgrading the original parts of the west and east docks, which were built in the 1920s, to up-to-date standards and we are planning the expansion of our rail yard to become a competitive intermodal center for Oswego and Central New York.”

In addition to the grain export agreement signed in 2021 with The Andersons, Inc., of Maumee, Ohio, the port has several new customers planning to designate the Port of Oswego for business in 2022, which will bring many good paying union jobs to the area.

Announcements will be made in the coming months, Scriber said.

Featured image: The Port of Oswego Authority offloads $12 million in transformers and equipment from a BBC Texas cargo ship, Aug. 10-11, 2021. They were destined for delivery to Exelon Generation’s Nine Mile Point Unit 2 nuclear power plant.