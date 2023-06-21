Bond, Schoeneck & King Announces New Chief Marketing Officer – Katie Toomey

Bond, Schoeneck and King has named Katherine (Katie) E. Toomey as chief marketing officer of the nearly 300-attorney law firm.

Toomey will lead Bond’s marketing team to position and promote the AmLaw 200 firm across its regional platform. She will work closely with firm management on strategic initiatives to continue Bond’s growth across its 16 offices in five states and 35 practice and industry areas.

Toomey will be resident in the firm’s Syracuse office.

“Katie comes to us with a track record of working with a wide range of businesses and industries throughout the state and we look forward to her directing the firm’s marketing efforts across all of our offices,” said Kevin M. Bernstein, chair of the firm’s management committee.

“Katie will work with attorneys in each of our offices to help develop and promote the firm in their regions. With the development surrounding the $100 billion Micron project in Central New York, Katie will help position Bond as a preeminent provider of legal services to the hundreds of entities poised to support the largest economic development in New York state’s history. We are excited to have Katie join our team and lead this effort to maximize Bond’s potential in all of its markets and practices,” he added.

Prior to joining Bond, Toomey was vice president of member engagement with CenterState CEO, providing leadership and strategic guidance to Central New York’s largest business leadership and economic development organization. During her tenure at CenterState CEO, she also served as executive director for the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, which became a fully integrated affiliate of CenterState CEO in 2017. She received her B.A. from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh and M.S. from Iona University.

Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC is a law firm with nearly 300 lawyers serving individuals, companies, nonprofits and public sector entities in a broad range of practice areas. Bond has 16 offices, including 11 in New York state, as well as in Florida, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Kansas.

For more information, visit bsk.com