Daldrop Group Announces Largest Expansion in Company History with New Syracuse Facilities

Daldrop SBB, a Daldrop Group company, has selected the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park in Schroeppel for its future manufacturing facilities.

The new site marks the largest expansion outside of Germany in the Daldrop Group’s 70-year history and reinforces the success of their SHELMEQ Cleanroom systems within the pharmaceutical industry, all while continuing to foster the international cleanroom manufacturer’s leadership presence in the United States. Support for this project has been provided by Empire State Development, Operation Oswego County Inc. and CenterState CEO.

With the opening of new facilities, Daldrop Group intends to provide additional opportunities for innovation within the central New York region, employing local laborers, technicians and engineers to continue honing cutting-edge cleanroom technologies.

“As a global leader in GMP Pharmaceutical cleanrooms for decades, I am very proud to bring manufacturing jobs to upstate New York. Soon Daldrop will be able to say, ‘Made in Germany and the United States,’ thanks to the investments and support from our local, regional and state partners,” said Mike Sullivan, Daldrop president of U.S. Operations

The new facility is slated to include 40,000 square feet of state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and will adhere to LEED construction standards.

Additionally, Daldrop Group has committed to partnering with local organizations, such as the Train, Develop, Optimize and the Board of Corporative Educational Services (BOCES), to lead training sessions in coordination with area workforce partners and communities to with to continue fostering employment opportunities in Oswego County.

For more information, please contact Ben Morrow (benjamin.morrow@daldrop.com).

About Daldrop

Daldrop SBB is the leading cleanroom manufacturer for pharmaceutical industries for more than 70 years. Through our state-of-the-art technology, modular design elements and energy conscious practices, we are delivering value and revolutionary cleanrooms to pharmaceutical companies — helping them bring vital medications to the market faster and more affordably, saving more lives than ever before.