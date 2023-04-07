Century 21 Galloway in Oswego Gets Award

Century 21 Galloway Realty in Oswego recently received the 2022 Century 21 President’s Award. The annual award is bestowed upon those independent Century 21 offices that earn the Century 21 Centurion award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle award in the same calendar year.

The Century Award is presented to Century 21 offices that achieve or surpass sales production of $2,830,000 or 490 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.

The Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award is presented to those independent offices that receive satisfaction surveys for at least 80% of their consumers surveyed from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, with a survey score of 95% or better for two consecutive years.

Century 21 Galloway Realty is owned by broker William Galloway.