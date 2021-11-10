Gamut Capital Management to Acquire Davis-Standard

Deal expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2021

NEW YORK – November 9, 2021 – Gamut Capital Management, L.P. (“Gamut”), a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, has announced November 9 that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Davis-Standard, LLC and its affiliates (“Davis-Standard”) from ONCAP, the middle-market private equity platform of Onex (TSX:ONEX).

Davis-Standard is a leading supplier of extrusion and converting systems and related aftermarket products and services for the rigid packaging, flexible packaging and infrastructure end-markets with an installed base of approximately $7.5 billion of equipment globally.

“We are excited to partner with the Gamut team during this next phase of Davis-Standard’s long history as a provider of highly engineered solutions to an extensive base of industry-leading customers. The resources Gamut brings to this investment will enable us to not only accelerate growth within our markets but also transform Davis-Standard into a leading, value-added global process solutions business,” said Jim Murphy, CEO of Davis-Standard. “We achieved great growth and performance under ONCAP’s successful ownership and look forward to leveraging the strong foundation we built as we move into our next phase of growth.”

Jordan Zaken, founding partner of Gamut, said, “We are very excited to continue to grow the company alongside the Davis-Standard management team. As a leading player in extrusion and converting technologies for the packaging and infrastructure sectors, Davis-Standard offers not only the opportunity to expand with customers in fast-growing end markets, but also to further extend its service offering to support its customers in the aftermarket. Gamut is excited to continue to invest in the business to bolster the comprehensive solutions Davis-Standard provides to its customers in the areas of efficiency, sustainability and automation technology.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

BMO Capital Markets and Stifel, Nicolaus and Company served as the financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Gamut. Jefferies and Robert W. Baird served as the financial advisor to Davis-Standard. BMO Capital Markets and Stifel, Nicolaus and Company are providing financing commitments for the transaction, subject to customary terms and conditions.

About Gamut Capital Management

Gamut Capital Management is a New York-based private investment firm managing $1.5 billion in assets focused on the middle market. Founded in 2015, Gamut’s senior deal professionals have executed investments in more than 50 companies in North America and Europe. To learn more, please visit www.gamutcapital.com

About Davis-Standard

Founded in 1848 and headquartered in Pawcatuck, CT, Davis-Standard is a global leader in the design, development and distribution of extrusion and converting technology. Our systems encompass more than 11 product lines to support manufacturing applications and customers in a wide variety of industries, including automotive, building & construction, consumer products, medical and packaging.

With more than 1,400 employees worldwide and a network of independent sales agents and suppliers in nearly every country, Davis-Standard is committed to engineering systems that are cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and offer a high return on investment. The company has manufacturing and technical facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Finland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

To learn more, please visit www.davis-standard.com