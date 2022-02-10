Multi-Color Corp., 6 Morrill Place, a long-time Fulton, New York, business has shut down operations.

Established in 1916, Cincinnati, Ohio-based Multi-Color is one of the largest label companies in the world. It is the fifth printing company to occupy the plant that originally opened in 1871 as the Morrill Press.

We reached out to Kevin Miles, plant manager.

The decision was made to consolidate the Fulton business into other operations, as part of “aligning our manufacturing capacity and capabilities,” Miles said.

“The decision made was in no way a reflection upon the performance of the plant or the employees,” he added.

The plant has 40 employees, 37 full-time and three part-time.

The printing presses are already gone. They have a skeleton crew to wrap up some loose ends.

The plant was sold to Sonoco Flexible Packaging during the 1990s and operated under that banner until December of 2003 when the company closed the Fulton plant.

Spear inherited Sonoco machinery.

Constantia Flexibles Group, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, acquired Spear in April of 2013.

In November of 2017, Multi-Color completed the purchase of 23 of Constantia’s label operations, including Fulton’s. In July 2019, Platinum Equity acquired Multi-Color.

In July 2021, Platinum Equity announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell Multi-Color to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier and Rice. The transaction was to close at the end of 2021.