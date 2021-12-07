Novelis’ $130 Million Expansion Sends a Positive Message

The project is set to start in the spring and be completed in 2024

By Steve Yablonski

Novelis is investing approximately $130 million to upgrade its operations in Oswego. The investment projects will begin in spring 2022 and are expected to be completed in 2024.

Novelis is the largest manufacturing business in Oswego County and employs 1,150 workers, according to the 2022 Business Guide, published by Oswego County Business Magazine.

The project enables Novelis to increase its hot mill capacity by 124,000 metric tons at the plant, which serves the can, automotive and specialty products markets. It will also enhance finishing capabilities for automotive sheet, according to Leila Giancone, Novelis spokesperson.

“This is great news. It’s a game-changer, not only for the Oswego County region, but for New York state as well,” according to L. Michael Treadwell, executive director of Operation Oswego County.

“They’re investing millions to make the plant more efficient and expand its production capacity. There will be a lot of upgrades internally.”

The new investment includes upgrades to the plant’s hot reversing mill motors and drive train and hot finishing mill coolant systems, as well as an enhancement of batch annealing capabilities.

Enhancing energy efficiency at the plant through this investment in Novelis Oswego is not only aligned with Novelis’ commitment to world class manufacturing but is in line with Novelis’ sustainability goal to reduce energy use by 10% by 2026, according to Giancone.

This investment further strengthens the plant’s position for additional recycled aluminum inputs and increased recycled content across its product lines in the future.

Novelis’ project does three things, Treadwell said.

“First, it says they have confidence in the workforce and performance of that facility. Secondly, they’re investing a significant amount of money to stay and expand in the Oswego area market. And, it sends a good signal to others; it sends a message that Novelis thinks this is a good area for a manufacturing facility. That could entice others to do business in Oswego County,” he said.

This investment will also add approximately 75,000 additional square footage to the existing 500,000 square foot facility, but according to the company, it won’t create new jobs.