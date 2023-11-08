Shue appointed assistant director Fulton Community Development Agency

Caroline Shue was recently hired as the assistant director of the Fulton Community Development Agency, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“Caroline, a lifelong Fulton resident, brings a rich background of experience in project management and real estate and she has been a key leader as chairperson of the Fulton Special Events Committee,” Michaels said. “Her involvement in our community, coupled with her organizational and management skills make her a great addition to our CDA.”

Shue most recently worked as a project coordinator for VIP Structures, providing preconstruction and estimating services with daily support in the areas of subcontract administration, prequalification, and construction documentations. She would often work alongside the business development team to ensure client satisfaction in project expectations. Projects in Shue’s portfolio include Salt City Market, True North Daycare, J.W. Didado Electric, Kris-Tech Wire expansion and most recently the Food Bank of CNY expansion. She is also a licensed real estate salesperson.

In her role with the Special Events Committee, a local non-profit with the vision to reestablish a vibrant community where all are welcome to visit, live and enjoy Fulton, she has helped bring Big Truck Day, the Fulton Fall Festival, Community Market and Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting as annual events in Fulton.

A major part of her role as assistant director for the CDA will be assisting with the economic development of the city.

Specifically, this involves oversight of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects and other economic development/housing grants. Shue actively participates in, or coordinates business events and works to market the city as a place to locate a business, visit or promote existing businesses and/or to market CDA programs. She will also act as the small business liaison between the business community and the city of Fulton.

Shue lives in Fulton with her husband and their two children.