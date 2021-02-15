Assistance to Oswego County’s Small Businesses During the Pandemic

L. Michael Treadwell

Throughout the COIVD-19 pandemic, Operation Oswego County (OOC) has heightened its focus on the small businesses of Oswego County.

The OOC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program is an emergency loan fund, which provides zero-interest, 180-day loans to small businesses with 50 or less employees.

The maximum loan amount a business could receive is $10,000 to support operations and employment that were directly affected by COVID-19. There is no cost to apply, no closing costs, no filing fees, and no attorney fees (unless you hire an attorney at your own expense).

Over the course of this program, OOC has assisted over 40 businesses from all across Oswego County. These businesses provide a wide range of industries from manufacturing to retail, professional services to tourism and hospitality, and agriculture to healthcare.

The following are businesses who utilized the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program, broken down by municipality.

CME Electrical Supply, Inc., a wholesale electrical and hardware supply company, and Oswego Valley Millwork, which creates custom cabinetry, both from the town of Hannibal, received assistance.

Businesses from the city of Fulton who received loans were:

• Counseling & Healing Arts;

• Tavern on the Lock, Inc.;

• Focused Fiscal Force, LLC, a tax preparation and bookkeeping service;

• B & T Sports Shop of Fulton, N.Y., Inc., a retail sporting goods and team sales store;

• Fulton Screen Printing, a screen printing and embroidery shop;

• Red Roof Inn;

• Bed Head Hair Company, a salon.

Over the Top Roofing, LLC, a roofing contractor in the town of Granby, EDM Contractors Equipment Repair a tool and equipment repair business in the town of Granby, and Kathy’s Cakes and Specialty Treats, a bakery and ice cream shop in the town of Volney, received assistance.

Businesses in the town of Schroeppel that received assistance were Green Cleaning Services of Central New York, Inc., a residential cleaning service, Lindsley Excavating, LLC, which provides excavation and site-preparation work, and Green Light Courier, Inc./Green Light Freight & Trucking, LLC.

D&D Logging and Lumber, LLC, a sawmill, Brown Dog Wood Products, which specializes in kiln drying and molding manufacturing, and Charlie’s Auto Service, an auto repair shop, all from the town of Palermo, received loans.

Treasure Lilly, Inc., a women’s and children’s boutique in the town of Hastings, CT Grass, Dirt & Snow, LLC, a provider of small engine parts and service in the town of Hastings, and Northern Firewood & Earth Products, Inc., a firewood and material supplier in the town of West Monroe, received assistance.

Stone Creek Golf Course, in the town of Oswego, was given a loan.

Businesses in the city of Oswego who received loans include:

• Oswego County Business magazine;

• Inking Tattoo Company, Inc.;

• JP Wholesale Jewelers, Inc.;

• Mitchell’s Speedway Press;

• Gosek Electrical Company, LLC, and

• Canale Insurance and Accounting Services, LLC.

Amedio’s Auto Repair, K & G Sportfishing, LLC, a fishing charter, and Reina Motor Car, a used car sales service, all in the town of Scriba, received assistance.

Harbor Lights Professional Chemical Dependency Service and Take Charge Strength Studio, a fitness center, both in the village of Mexico, received loans. Steve’s Body Shop, a mechanical and auto body repair shop, and Pople Ridge Farm, LLC, an equestrian riding center and show facility, both in the town of Mexico, received assistance.

Allsource Fire Supply, Inc., supplier of pre-fabricated fire suppression systems and components in the Town of Parish and Salmon River Pines, offering cabin rental and guided fishing services in the Town of Albion, received loans.

Port Lodge Motel in the town of Richland, Rainbow Shores, LLC, a restaurant in the town of Richland and Whitaker’s Sport Shop, a tackle shop and 9-unit motel in the village of Pulaski, received assistance.

Finally, FioJos, a food truck service in the village of Lacona and Greene Point Marina, a marina with food, beer, fuel, parts and accessories sales in the town of Sandy Creek, received loans.

In total, 45 loans were approved. Of those, 43 have been accepted and funded. Three of the loans were approved in late fall 2020. Two of the borrowers have not yet completed the initial 180-day interest-free period of the loan. Of the 41 businesses who have reached the end of their 180-day interest-free period, 25% of these businesses were able to pay back the loan, in full. The remainder of those 41 businesses rolled theirs over into a two-year, low interest loan.

We are pleased to have assisted so many small business clients throughout Oswego County. We look forward to developing on going relationships with them, many of which are new clients to OOC.

Not all small businesses have struggled in the same way. HealthWay Home Products, an international air filtration company in the village of Pulaski, found its products in such high demand due to the pandemic, that they needed to expand quickly. The $2,795,000 project, consisting of the renovation of two buildings and the purchase of necessary equipment, will create 40 new jobs. Financial assistance was provided by OOC, the COIDA and CNY EDC.

As 2021 begins, businesses are still experiencing the effects of the pandemic, as is our economy as a whole. Looking to the future, we want to ensure that as many of our small businesses as possible not only survive the pandemic but thrive despite it.

Operation Oswego County still has some money available through the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program for small businesses in Oswego County with 50 or less employees. If your business is in need of assistance, call 315-343-1545.

L. Michael Treadwell, CEcD, is executive director of Operation Oswego County based in Oswego. To contact him call 315-343-1545 or visit www.oswegocounty.org.