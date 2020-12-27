COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program, Loan Funds Still Available for Businesses

After the initial round of loans this Spring, there are still funds available for loans to businesses in need due to the strain of COVID-19. We are receiving numerous new loan applications, so if your business is at risk, don’t delay. Make your application today.

What is the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program?

The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program is a loan fund set up to provide zero-interest, 180-day (6 month) loans up to $10,000 to small businesses with 50 employees or less.  The loans are intended to support operations and employment directly impacted by COVID-19.  Loans that are unable to be paid at the end of the 180-day period will be converted into a 2-year loan at 3.0% interest.

There is no cost to apply. There are no closing costs, no filing fees, and no attorney fees charged by Operation Oswego County.

Who is eligible?

Commercial, for-profit entities that own or manage a business located within Oswego County and can provide evidence of a loss in sales, income, and/or cash flow within the last 60 days, or into the foreseeable future. This is a great program for restaurants, small manufacturers or tourism related businesses.  A business is not eligible if it still has an outstanding balance from a previous COVID Emergency Relief Loan from either OOC or the City of Oswego.

Loan Collateral & Security

All individuals owning 20% or more of the business entity will be required to execute a personal guarantee.

How can businesses apply?

A new, simpler application is available online at www.oswegocounty.org. Follow the link to our COVID-19 Resources page.

For more information about the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program, call OOC at 343-1545 or visit www.oswegocounty.org.

