Central New York students in grades 6-12 are invited to put on their thinking caps as SRC, Inc., Onondaga Community College (OCC) and Partners for Education & Business (PEB) kick off the fourth annual Innovation Challenge.

The Innovation Challenge is open to students who reside in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and Tompkins counties. The challenge is to invent a product that solves an everyday problem or makes life easier. From concept to completion, students work in teams to invent, design and present their ideas to a panel of judges.

The $2,500 in prize money is awarded to the top teams in each of the two challenge age groups (grades 6-9 and grades 10- 12).

PEB Executive Director Joe Vargo said, “The Innovation Challenge is a fun and engaging way for students to bring an invention to life. It ties together creativity, teamwork, public speaking and competition to provide our future workforce with a head start on the skills that can lead to success in college and in their careers.”