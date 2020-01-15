Oswego County Business Magazine

Oswego County Business Magazine Logo
Subscribe | Member Login
Home
Archives
About Us
Advertise With Us
Subscribe
Interactive Edition
Contact Us

Innovation Challenge Offers $2,500 in Prize Money to Young Students
Students who participated in the Innovation Challenge in 2018.

Innovation Challenge Offers $2,500 in Prize Money to Young Students

Student grades 6 to 12 who invent a product that solves an everyday problem will earn prize. Registration deadline is Feb. 14

Central New York students in grades 6-12 are invited to put on their thinking caps as SRC, Inc., Onondaga Community College (OCC) and Partners for Education & Business (PEB) kick off the fourth annual Innovation Challenge.

The Innovation Challenge is open to students who reside in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and Tompkins counties. The challenge is to invent a product that solves an everyday problem or makes life easier. From concept to completion, students work in teams to invent, design and present their ideas to a panel of judges.

The $2,500 in prize money is awarded to the top teams in each of the two challenge age groups (grades 6-9 and grades 10- 12).

PEB Executive Director Joe Vargo said, “The Innovation Challenge is a fun and engaging way for students to bring an invention to life. It ties together creativity, teamwork, public speaking and competition to provide our future workforce with a head start on the skills that can lead to success in college and in their careers.”

Registration is open now through Feb. 14. Teams can begin preparing immediately to be ready to present at the event on March 28, which will be held at Onondaga Community College.

Visit cnystem.com for further details and to register. An information night also will be held on January 30, 2020 at SRC, Inc.

Oswego County Business Magazine Logo
Subscribe | Member Login

About Us

Oswego County Business is the only business magazine in Central New York and was founded in 1992 by a former newspaper reporter, Wagner Dotto. The publication is devoted to covering business and economic development in Central New York (Oswego and Onondaga counties). It has received numerous awards from both the Oswego County Press Club…   Read more

Links

Home
About Us
Email
Archives
Advertise With Us

Subscribe

Contact Us

(315) 342-8020
Info@OswegoCountyBusiness.com

Local News, Inc. 

185 East Seneca St. in Oswego,
P.O. Box 276,
Oswego, NY 13126
Copyright © Oswego County Business Magazine. All rights reserved.
Close Menu