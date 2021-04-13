Tully’s Good Times Coming to Oswego

The family-owned, locally operated business will open this fall in the former Friendly’s site

The quick-service Tully’s Chicken Tender Concept is coming to Oswego.

Tully’s Good Times restaurants will open this fall in the former Friendly’s Ice Cream location on West Bridge Street.

The full-service restaurant chain has been in continuous operation for more than 30 years.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tully’s to develop the former Friendly’s property and put the site back into productive use. Tully’s will be a wonderful addition to the Oswego community, providing quality food in a fun atmosphere with superb service,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow. “I believe the announcement of a Tully’s coming to Oswego is another positive indicator for our community and speaks to the progress being made in Oswego as we see continued growth and private investment. I thank Tully’s for being interested and investing in our city and believe they’ll see strong, immediate support from the Oswego community.”

“We are extremely excited to bring our famous hand-battered Tully’s Tenders to Oswego. We look forward to partnering with Mayor Barlow and his team in Oswego, providing jobs to the community and a great experience to our guests,” said Tully the Turtle in a prepared statement.

About Tully’s Good Times

Since 1991, Tully’s Good Times has been a family owned, locally operated business with locations across Central, Western, Southern New York and Pennsylvania.

Tully’s currently has 12 full-service locations, one quick-service location, and a mobile unit to enjoy Tully’s Tenders at your local fairs and festivals.